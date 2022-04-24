.

Rajasthan: Videos of youngsters firing carelessly in Bansur go viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Videos of youngsters from Rajasthan firing guns carelessly at public places in two separate incidents are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, a young man from the Bansur village in Alwar can be seen firing a gun while some children are dancing nearby. The children seem evidently scared by the gunshot though it was fired in the air. In another video, another young man is putting cartridges in a country-made pistol sitting at his home and then firing it casually while with his friends outside. While the videos are raising social security concerns, the Bansur Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra has ordered a speedy investigation into the matter. He has reportedly directed to verify the veracity of this video and identify the youngsters in the videos.