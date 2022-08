.

Rajasthan CM cheers Kabaddi players as Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics kickstarts Published on: 3 hours ago

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games at Jodhpur in Rajasthan in the presence of Congress leaders, ministerial colleagues, officials and players. After the flag hoisting, the rural Olympics kickstarted with the opening game of the Kabaddi tournament. Later, Chief Minister Gehlot cheered Kabaddi players on the ground.