Show of Unity: Rahul Gandhi asks DK Shivakumar to hug Siddaramaiah Published on: 12 hours ago

In a public event, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah hugged each other on Wednesday. The Siddaramotsava program was celebrated in Davanagere. The unity act was praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the mega event attended by lakhs of people. Shivakumar who felicitated Siddaramaiah on the stage was directed by Rahul Gandhi to hug the former CM. In this way, they showcased their oneness.