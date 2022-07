.

Python swallows dog: Shocking video emerges from Rajasthan

A 13-feet long python was seen swallowing a dog in Rajasthan's Kota. The staff in the area called a snake catcher Govind Sharma but he did not rescue it until the python devoured the dog completely. Later, the python went away into the nearest jungle.