.

Python rescued in Jamshedpur, released in Dalma forest Published on: 18 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A python was spotted in Jubilee Park located in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, triggering panic among the locals. An official of the forest department reached the spot on information. He easily caught the python while a crowd watched. It's a non-poisonous python of Indian rock species, said snake-catcher Rahul Singh. The python was later released in the forest of Dalma.