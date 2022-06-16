.

3,331 pushups in hour: Kartik Jaiswal creates world record Published on: 2 hours ago

Twenty-year-old Kartik Jaiswal has set a new world record of 3,331 pushups in an hour. Earlier, the world record was held by Daniel Scali of Australia. Daniel set the record this year in April. A few months later, Kartik broke the record. This has been recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records. Earlier, too, Kartik broke the record of breaking several tiles in a minute. Kartik is a fitness freak, who has been practising continuously for more than six hours every day for the last five years. Once, Kartik had announced that he would try to break the record of Daniel. Since then, he has been undergoing a special training in the gym for the last two years and meditates for an hour daily. So, finally, Karthik has made the country proud by creating the world record.