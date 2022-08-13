.

Punjab police clueless about firing in front of a drug store Published on: 57 minutes ago

In a shocking incident, a miscreant came near a drug store and fired two-three rounds in the Firozpur district of Punjab. The accused appeared on the scene and fired bullets from a firearm. It seemed that he was pointing the pistol downward. A woman hearing the gunshot scurried for safety. No none came forward to inform the police about the incident. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. But, the shooter on the bike at whom he aimed the shot is yet to be ascertained as the police are yet to launch a probe into the incident.