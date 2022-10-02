.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Come Navratri, people across the country are in a festive mood and celebrate the festival by playing Garba or Dandiya. When it comes to politicians though they cannot spare time to take part in the celebrations, they do participate to enthuse the cadre sometimes. A similar incident took place in Gujarat. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was on a tour in Gujarat, along with AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flaunted his Garba moves on Saturday at a programme in Rajkot. The video was being circulated on social media. Interestingly, after a few moments of Garba, he switched over to Bhangra, the folk dance of Punjab. Garba is the dance form of Gujaratis, but people belonging to other states, too, lap it up during the Navratri and enjoy the festival.