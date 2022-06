.

Protests erupt against Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammed Published on: 26 minutes ago

Protests broke out in several parts of the country on Friday against sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Mohammed. Protesters clashed with police and blocked roads in West Bengal's Howrah district. In Ranchi, a Minister from Bihar was attacked by protesters. Protests also took place in Mumbai, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.