Published on: 23 minutes ago

Members of the 'Sanatan Rakshak Sena' in Varanasi staged a protest against Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrerr 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that was released at the Vijaya Mall here on Thursday. The activists appealed to the people of the country and Bollywood to boycott Aamir Khan and his wife do not feel safe in the country, so his movie should be released outside India. The workers raised slogans outside a cinema hall in the Bhelupur police station area of ​​the district. Sanatan Rakshak Sena state president Chandra Prakash Singh said after seeing his last movie 'PK', it is clear that Aamir Khan mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses and makes unrestrained comments about them. The organization has appealed to the people not to watch the movie and not to waste their time and money on it. It has also urged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film.