Prime Minister Modi in Kashi to inaugurate Vishwanath Dham Published on: 20 minutes ago



PM Modi reached Banaras today to commence his two day visit there. After he landed in Varanasi at 10.30 am, he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and performed aarti there. He later offered his prayers to the river Ganga by taking a holy dip in the river. The PM addressed a gathering of around 2000 people gathered at the Vishwanath Dham. He further inaugurated the first phase of the Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.