Published on: 1 hours ago

Jalandhar: It is said that birth and death are in the hands of God. God alone determines the place of birth and death. A similar case has come to light in Phagwara where a pregnant woman named Shivani, a resident of Ludhiana, gave birth to a baby girl on Friday while she was on her way to Ludhiana from Jalandhar in a government bus. The bus conductor said that the woman started suffering labor pains on the way from Jalandhar and delivered the baby when the bus reached the Phagwara bus stand. He said that a woman from the health department was present on the bus, and with her help, the pregnant woman could deliver the baby. Later, the woman from the health department called for the emergency 108 ambulances and admitted the mother-daughter duo to a Civil Hospital in Phagwara.