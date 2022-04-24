.

Pregnant tribal woman carried on makeshift stretcher for 4 km

Palghar: The residents of Mukundpada village under Mokhada taluka in Palghar district had to carry a five-month pregnant tribal woman in a makeshift stretcher for 4 km through the hilly terrain on April 20. The woman suffered pain in her stomach and had to be rushed to a hospital, and there was no road connecting her village to the main road. This incident happened in Palghar district, adjacent to India’s financial capital. Similar incidents are being reported frequently which show the apathy of the administration and the negligence of the people's representatives of the area, as no developments have been made to make things better.