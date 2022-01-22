.

Policeman mercilessly beating elderly beggars caught on camera Published on: 48 minutes ago |

Updated on: 41 minutes ago

A video of a policeman abusing and beating two elderly beggars on a railway station was caught on camera. The inhuman incident is from the Makrana railway station in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The policeman is identified as a constable of the RPF of the Railways. The video is about two to three days old and was shot by fellow passengers at the railway station. Reacting to the video, GRP outpost in-charge Lalchand Pareva said that the beggars create disturbance in the food of the passengers of the railway station. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of this viral video.