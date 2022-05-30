.

Policeman beats car driver while clearing the way for Maharashtra Minister's convoy

Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Government of Maharastra was on a visit to Kolhapur when his convoy got stuck in the jam. Meanwhile, a police personnel who was finding it hard to clear the way for the ministers' carcade, was seen beating a car driver while indicating him to move aside. Jitendra Awhad's convoy was passing through a roundabout in the city which was highly congested, so the police personnel were trying to make a passage for the carcade. As a Mahindra Bolero blocked the way the policeman lost his cool and beat the driver.