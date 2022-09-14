.

Watch: Police releases CCTV footage of Secunderabad fire that killed 8 people Published on: 20 minutes ago

Eight people including a woman staying in a hotel were killed while nine others were injured, and asphyxiated in a midnight fire in an electric scooter showroom in Telangana's Secunderabad on Tuesday. The flames from the showroom spread across the building that also housed a hotel, trapping 25 people inside. The CCTV footage released by the police shows that the fire started near an electric scooter parked in the showroom and spread within seconds. The visuals show smoke emerging from a scooter and after a small explosion, the vehicle catches fire. The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed the hotel Ruby Pride located above the showroom.