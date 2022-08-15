.

Nagin dance by UP cops, video goes viral Published on: 8 minutes ago

Two police officials were spotted performing the Nagin dance during the Independence day celebrations in the Puranpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Monday. A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to sources, in the midst of patriotic songs, the DJ hired by the police station suddenly played the serpent tune on which the two officials started dancing. As soon as the station head Ashok Pal got the information, he instructed to play patriotic songs only.