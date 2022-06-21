.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen viewing the mural art Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi after inaugurating it on Sunday. The artwork inside the main 1.5 km tunnel was appreciated by the PM. Him Chatterjee, Professor of Fine Arts at Himachal University, was the brain behind the artwork. The mural spread on the walls of this one-and-a-half-kilometre-long Pragati Maidan tunnel was termed by PM Modi as the longest art gallery anywhere in the world. "I suggest that it may be explored on Sundays when traffic is less, for a few hours the tunnel should be kept exclusively for school children and pedestrians to appreciate the artwork and the spirit that it embodies,” he said. The murals are of green and yellow colour and there are pictures of flying birds at the entry and exit of the tunnel. Perhaps, this is among