PM Modi's visit was disappointing: CPM Secretary Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami
Published on: 1 hours ago
Srinagar: CPM Secretary of State Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami addressed a press conference on Monday in Srinagar, where he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as disappointing. He said that initiating projects of the former Congress government was not a big deal and added that people of Jammu and Kashmir had high hopes for Modi's visit but they got nothing. "This government has given us nothing but darkness," he added.
