PM Modi interacts with people inside Vande Bharat Express Published on: 4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day official visit to Gujarat, on Friday, flagged off semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express train running between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. PM Modi also undertook a short trip on the train and also interacted with the people. The Prime Minister also had a photo session with people inside a bogie of the train. PM Modi traveled from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad city and talked to people from different walks of life.