Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tokyo on a two-day visit on Monday morning interacted with children here waiting to welcome him outside the Hotel New Otani. During the interaction, the Prime Minister was impressed to see the Hindi fluency of a kid, Ritsuki Kobayashi, who was waiting for an autograph from him. "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?" PM Modi told him. Ritsuko Kobayashi said that he is very happy and said, "He (PM Modi) read my message, which I wrote on paper and that is the reason I am very happy and even I got his signature."