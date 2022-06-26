.

Watch: PM Modi interacts with children of Indian diaspora in Munich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian community and their children in Munich on Sunday. He arrived in Germany to attend the G7 Summit. The PM received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel in Munich where he will be staying during his trip. Several children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.