'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi highlights India's contribution in field of mathematics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed mathematics during his 88th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ session and gave an example of the discovery of zero and its importance. “Now scientists are discussing 'Theory of Everything' where everything in the universe can be assimilated. On one side we invented zero while we also explored the idea of infinity. In Vedas and Indian mathematics counting goes beyond billion and trillion,” said the PM.