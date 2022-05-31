.

Shimla: PM Modi breaks security protocol to accept mother's portrait from a girl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his car to accept the painting of his mother from a girl in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The Prime Minister arrived today at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. A huge crowd flocked across the road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla to have a glimpse of PM Modi. Among the crowd, a girl named Anu was holding a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi. As PM saw that girl with the painting he signalled his carcade and reached the girl. “What is your name? Where do you live? How many days did you take to make this painting?” PM Modi asked the girl. Anu replied that she belongs to Shimla and she made the painting of Heeraben in one day. She also touched PM's feet to seek his blessings.