Published on: 41 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by a large number of women at Atkot in Gujarat's Rajkot today. The women were seen dressed in colorful sarees, with Kalash placed on their heads. The Prime Minister inaugurated a 200-bed KD Parvadia hospital in the district of Saurashtra region. The super-specialty hospital is developed with an investment of Rs 40 crore.