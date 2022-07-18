.

Plunge pool on road: Denizens in shock over AMC apathy Published on: 2 hours ago

Official apathy was witnessed in the Amraiwadi area of ​​Ahmedabad as a large plunge pool was formed on the road all of a sudden. The contractor, who laid the road, has to be blamed as the road sunk in as there was no soil beneath it shocking the passersby. Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, it may be due to the incessant rains. This plunge pool was so huge that one car could fit inside it. The local people have now blocked the road by barricading it. Meanwhile, denizens vent their ire at the officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for its gross negligence.