Watch: People run, hide from dust storm as Pushkar Singh Dhami's chopper lands at venue Published on: 20 minutes ago

Kalsi: Scenes turned chaotic during Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's visit to a sports and cultural function organized in the Panjitilani area of Dehradun's Kalsi district. As the helicopter carrying the CM prepared to touch down onto the designated area, a dust storm rose, leading the audience as well as performers to turn around and look for a safe spot. In his address later on, the Chief Minister, too, took up the issue, saying he was similarly afraid of landing helicopters and the subsequent dust as a child.