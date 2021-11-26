.

Penguins post Christmas wishes to Santa



Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo have been helping their resident penguins post Christmas wishes to Santa this week. The activity marks the beginning of the Zoo's seasonal festivities, which officially kick off on Saturday. The festive event at the London attraction, which runs through until 3 January, features a fairy-lit wonderland trail which will take visitors on a tour to find out what their favourite animals want for Christmas. "We're pretty sure Santa now knows to get something fishy for the penguins this year," says ZSL London Zoo penguin keeper Jessica Jones. "But from this Saturday, we're inviting visitors to become elves-in-training and help make sure Santa brings the perfect pressies for all the other animals - by taking a festive fact-finding trail across the Zoo."