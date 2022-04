.

Passenger falls off the train, gets rescued by female guard Published on: 1 hours ago

Chennai: The RockFort express was all set to leave Chennai's Egmore on Sunday night and passengers were boarding the train in a hurry. Railways police officer Madhuri was patrolling the walkway at the time when a male passenger slipped off the train and got trapped between the train car and the track. Madhuri acted swiftly and saved the life of the passenger.