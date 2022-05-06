.

Rewa (MP): Sachin Sahu, who won a bronze medal in the 400m race in 20th National Para-Athletics Championship, is now struggling to survive. He was forced to sell ice cream in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh to make ends meet. Sachin is awaiting financial support from the government to play further. "Despite lack of facilities, I won a bronze medal in 400m race in 20th National Para-Athletics Championship. I appeal to the government to support me to play further," Sachin said.