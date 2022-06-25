.

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Narendra Yadav, the father-in-law of a village panchayat member candidate Gauri Yadav, paying money to villagers for votes has gone viral. This incident took place in Bamora village of District Panchayat. The villagers can be seen taking the money and swearing to God near a village temple, Narendra Yadav has been paying Rs Rs 500 for each vote ahead of the MP Panchayat Elections. After the video went viral, rival candidate Pratap Bhan Singh complained to the Election Commission. He said that democracy is being murdered by bribing voters in this manner. Action should be taken against such people. At the same time, the Collector has taken cognizance of this matter.