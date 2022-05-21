.

One killed, three injured after car hits pedestrians in Bengaluru Published on: 18 minutes ago

One pedestrian was killed on the spot while three others were severely injured after a car rammed into them as the driver lost control of the vehicle. The accident occurred in the Kattariguppe area near Banashankari traffic police station at around 7 am on Friday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment while the driver of the car has been arrested by the police. The driver was identified as Mukesh, an assistant director of a Kannada serial. The video of the incident went viral on social media.