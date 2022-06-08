.

Watch: One killed in road accident in Ramgarh

A man was killed after an uncontrolled trailer hit the grader machine near the petrol pump on NH 33 near city road, where the flyover work was under construction on Tuesday evening. Due to the accident, there was also an NH jam on the road for about an hour. The collision was so strong that the grader machine entered the dump and the dump operator died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Prasad, a resident of Gumti Malik block.