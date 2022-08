.

One electrocuted, three hurt while dancing atop DJ vehicle in Indore Published on: 2 hours ago

In a tragic incident, four youths were grievously injured and one died when they came in contact with a live electric wire in the Mahu area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. They were dancing on the top of a DJ vehicle when the freak mishap took place. The injured were rushed to a hospital where one youth died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Simraul SHO.