Coimbatore: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tomato Flu has started haunting people in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. So far, over 80 cases have been reported. To prevent the spread of the flu from neighbouring Kerala, on Tuesday, a team of medical experts started screening people entering TN from border districts for flu-like symptoms. As it largely affects children under the age of five, medical teams are set to start screening children at Anganwadis for symptoms.