.

Odisha: Woman gives birth under candle and phone light in Ganjam Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In an unusual incident, a baby was delivered at a health centre in the Ganjam district in Odisha using candles and mobile phone torches after a power outage on Monday night. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident happened at Polosara Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district. The hospital staff was successful in getting the child delivered in a healthy state despite the inability to use the advanced medical equipment because of the power outage. The CHC reportedly didn’t have a generator or inverter facility, because of which the staff had to resort to torches and candles.