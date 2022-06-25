.

Odisha Minister, MLA fined for violating traffic rules

Balasore: Ensuring ‘law is equal for all’, Balasore Traffic Police today imposed a fine on School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and MLA Swarup Das for violating traffic rules. A source said the Balasore Traffic imposed a Rs 1,000 fine on the Minister and the MLA for driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The MLA was driving the two-wheeler with Minister Ranjan Dash sitting pillion. None of them was wearing a helmet. Later, MLA Swarup Das turned up at Traffic police station and deposited the fine amount. Earlier in the day, the Minister made surprise visit to different schools in the town. Along with the MLA, he visited Balasore Town High School and Barabati Girls’ High School this morning. He held discussions with teachers and students regarding their requirements and reviewed the facilities available in the schools.