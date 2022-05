.

Odisha man tied to truck for stealing mobile phone Published on: 1 hours ago

Bhubaneswar: A man from Tikarapanga area of Kendrapara district of Odisha stole a mobile phone from a truck on Tuesday but was caught red-handed by truck drivers. In an act of punishment, they tied him in front of the truck and garlanded him with slippers. Subsequently, they drove the truck for 15-20 minutes on a bridge over the Mahanadi river in Bhutamundai. The video of this incident has gone viral.