Noida: Car catches fire, driver flees to safety Published on: Sep 12, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

Noida: A moving car caught fire in Noida's Sector-39 in Uttar Pradesh's Kotwali area on Sunday evening. The driver managed to get off the car amidst the blazing flames. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the car was completely burnt. As of now, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The Kotwali police are investigating the matter.