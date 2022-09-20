.

Karnataka: No transport, no roads, elderly woman carried in a sack to hospital Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Given the lack of public transport, locals in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru had to carry an unwell old woman in a sheet of cloth tied to a bamboo stick all the way to the hospital. 85-year-old Venkamma of Chantimakki village in Kalasa taluk of the district had to be carried in such a way since there are no roads to reach the hospital, leave alone public transport.