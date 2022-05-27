.

Pack of stray dogs brutally attack 9-yr-old boy in Jaipur, video goes viral

A heart-wrenching incident was captured on a CCTV camera on May 19 in Jaipur when a pack of stray dogs pounced on a nine-year-old boy, who was playing outside his house. The hapless child swung to hide behind a car parked at the spot, but canines kept joining the attack one after another and made him fall to the ground. Dogs kept attacking the child until the two women passerby on a Scooty noticed the incident and rushed to his rescue. Completely drenched in blood splotches, the child was rushed to Saket hospital and admitted there. The child is identified as Daksh, a resident of Radha Nikunj locality under the Muhana police station limits. On Thursday, the child was discharged from the hospital but his wounds are yet to heal completely, said the child's father Jitendra Mishra.