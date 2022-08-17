.

Published on: 20 hours ago

Bengaluru: Actor Rajeev Rathore, nephew of former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda, has been fined for violating traffic rules. The actor installed a VIP siren on his Audi car and was driving in traffic with the siren on. The public made a video of it and informed the traffic police. Based on the information, the traffic police collected a total of Rs 14,000 of fine. Rs 2,000 was collected for using the VIP siren and the remaining was an earlier fine.