National Conference protests in support of Kashmiri students Published on: 51 minutes ago



Shamima Firdous, president of the women's wing of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in Srinagar, staged a protest in favour of the students arrested in Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against the Indian cricket team. Firdous told the media that it is not a sin to rejoice in performing well in any sport, be it cricket or any other sport. She further said that Kashmiri students should be released as soon as possible. Police recently arrested three Kashmiri students in Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory and have registered cases against them under various provisions.