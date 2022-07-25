.

Anything for selfies: Youth put their lives at risk over ferocious dam

Due to the Meteorological Department's prediction of rain, water from the Nandurmadhmeshwar dam in Niphad Taluka of Nashik district has been released from the Marathwada river. This resulted in a heavy flow of water over the dam. Some youngsters risked their lives just for the sake of taking a selfie. People started doing stunts on this bridge with their two-wheelers, while some sat on the bridge and soaked in the water gushing over the dam. As a result of continuous rains in the Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri areas of Nashik district, the Godavari river was released from Nandurmadhmeshwar Marathwada in Niphad. District Collector Gangatharan D has ordered action against people involved in doing stunts at the site.