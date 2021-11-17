.

WATCH: Narrow escape for passenger from being crushed under moving train Published on: 35 minutes ago



A pointsman at the Kalyan railway station saved the life of a passenger who was trying to board a moving train. The passenger fell and slipped through the gap between the platform and the footboard. In the nick of time, pointsman Shivji Singh rushed to the spot and pulled the passenger out. By then, the train had stopped amid other passengers were shouting and pulling the chain. Singh, who saved the life of the passenger in the incident, is being lauded by senior officials. This is the fifth incident in the last five months.