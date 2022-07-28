.

Nagpur: Traffic police slaps security guard over 'No Parking' issue

Nagpur: A traffic police slapped a security guard of a hotel after the latter opposed the police action against haphazardly parked vehicles. The incident took place on Monday evening in Sakkardara area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. The security guard had a heated argument with the traffic police when the police were taking action against vehicles parked in a 'no parking' area. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.