.

Mysore Dasara festivities: Yaduveer Wadiyar performs puja Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Mysore Dasara is a 10-day festival celebrated during Navratri, which goes on till the day of Vijayadashami. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the heir to the Wadiyar dynasty and adopted son of Pramodadevi, conducted a private durbar after performing pooja to the jewelled throne, the main attraction of Sharan Navaratri. The royal descendants of the palace, on the first day of Navaratri on Monday, as per the tradition of the Wadiyar dynasty, worshipped the bejewelled throne at the durbar hall of Ambavilasa Palace and conducted a private durbar. Yaduveer performed 'Havanas' in the palace in the morning, followed by Navratri 'kankana dharana' and other rituals as part of Dasara festivities. In view of the festival, visitors were banned from entering the palace. Only people from the royal family took part in the rituals. Yaduveer Wadiyar has conveyed Dasara greetings to the people of Karnataka saying, “I pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari on behalf of the people of Karnataka for peace and prosperity.”