Published on: 2 hours ago



Mussoorie: Mussoorie of Uttarakhand, witnessed massive snowfall as well as rain which led to dropping in temperature last night. Snowfall has started in Dhanaulti, Suvakholi, Surkanda Devi, and other high-altitude areas near Mussoorie. People are suffering due to biting cold. To escape from frostbite, people are resorting to warm clothes and bonfires. Tourists are enjoying the snowfall in Dhanaulti and Suvakholi near Mussoorie. Many devotees were seen thronging for the darshan of Surkanda Devi. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall and rain in high altitude areas for the next three days. Also, the administration is also on alert mode after warnings of rain and snowfall. The heavy snowfall in Mussoorie is expected to spark a tourism rush to the hills. Police started to make preparations and precautions to tackle a large number of tourists coming in.