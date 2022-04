.

Muslims shower flower petals on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal Published on: 13 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bhopal: Setting an example of communal harmony, Muslims showered flower petals at the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on April 16. They also extended Hanuman Jayanti greetings to the people taking part in ‘Shobha Yatra’.