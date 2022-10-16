.

Muslims render Hanuman Chalisa in UP's Aligarh

In a rare sight, a video of Muslims rendering Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Aligarh has surfaced on social media. In the viral video, Muslims are reciting Hanuman Chalisa while sitting inside the temple in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident rekindles the hope of humanity and brotherhood among brethren belonging to all religions. These kinds of incidents will be a ray of hope for those who want the people of the country to live in communal amity as every religion preaches non-violence and kindness towards fellow beings. While Almighty showers His blessings on all human beings equally irrespective of caste, creed or religion.